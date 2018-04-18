Nets' Caris LeVert: Enjoys great sophomore season
LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 71 games played with the Nets during the 2017-18 campaign.
LeVert enjoyed a much better sophomore season as he averaged career highs in games played, minutes, points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. The former Michigan forward was also able to improve his 32.1 percent three-point shooting percentage in 2016-17 to 34.7 percent this season as well as attempted an overall 3.7 more field goals. LeVert is signed through next season where he will make about $1.7 million.
