Nets' Caris LeVert: Evaluated for concussion
LeVert is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert took a rough screen from Nene Hilario at the end of the third quarter which resulted in a facial laceration. While he had been effective in limited playing time, posting nine points (3/6 FG, 1/1 3PT, 2/2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 12 minutes, his night will come to and end. Expect an update on his status once more information is provided by the team.
