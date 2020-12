LeVert tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Friday's 123=95 win over the Celtics.

As Brooklyn settles into their rotation, it's increasingly clear that LeVert's numbers won't be anywhere near his averages from last season. With the return of Kyrie Irving. He's locked in with the second unit and should still see significant minutes, and leading the team with seven turnovers was a factor in his lighter workload.