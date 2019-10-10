Nets' Caris LeVert: Exits early vs. Lakers
LeVert started Thursday's preseason game against the Lakers but left early in the first quarter after appearing to get poked in the eye, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets lost both LeVert and Kyrie Irving (face) in quick succession, and neither player ultimately returned to the game. For now, consider LeVert day-to-day as Saturday's rematch with the Lakers approaches.
