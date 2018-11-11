LeVert exited midway through the third quarter of Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Warriors with a knee injury and didn't return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "It feels OK," LeVert said of his knee after the game. "I just fell on it a little bit, but I'll be fine for the next game."

LeVert had been playing through a head cold coming into the day and finished with just four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes before departing. It sounds like LeVert's removal was mostly precautionary, as coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed after the contest that the young guard should be good to go for Monday's game in Minnesota. LeVert's early departure Saturday opened up more run off the bench for Shabazz Napier, who tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-9 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes.