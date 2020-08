LeVert is likely to rest Sunday against the Clippers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

LeVert has taken on the biggest workload of his career while in the bubble, and it's apparently taking a toll on his body. He's averaging 21.5 points on 19.3 shots, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes. In his absence, with Joe Harris (groin) likely out as well, Tyler Johnson, Chris Chiozza and Garrett Temple could all see extra action in the backcourt.