LeVert notched 43 points (15-23 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

LeVert not only drained a career-high seven threes, but he made the most of the fact neither Kyrie Irving (personal) nor Kevin Durant (COVID-19) played Friday, and he carried the Nets offensively. He is no stranger at carrying the team offensively, as he already did that a few times in 2019-20, and while his upside should be high as long as he sticks in the starting lineup, his numbers will take a hit once one of Durant or Irving -- or both -- return to the team, something that could happen as soon as Sunday against the Thunder.