LeVert exploded for 51 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-18 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 win at Boston.

LeVert has been scorching hot since returning to the starting lineup back in Feb. 3 -- he has scored at least 15 points in all but one of those games -- but he seems to have turned it up a notch here with the best performance of his career. The combo guard is averaging 24.9 points per game in his last 12 starts and while it's unrealistic to expect this kind of scoring output on a nightly basis, he should be trusted as a starter in all formats as long as he remains in Brooklyn's starting five.