Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills box score in win over Heat
LeVert scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with five assists, four rebounds three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 101-95 win over the Heat.
LeVert struggled a bit from downtown, limiting his scoring output, but he achieved a solid fantasy contribution nonetheless as he chipped in across several different categories. DeAngelo Russell made his return and could eventually cut into LeVert's ballhandling duties, but the latter has shown the ability to contribute all over the floor when his usage allows. He should continue to offer underrated fantasy value at least until Russell works his way back into shape.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...