LeVert scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with five assists, four rebounds three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 101-95 win over the Heat.

LeVert struggled a bit from downtown, limiting his scoring output, but he achieved a solid fantasy contribution nonetheless as he chipped in across several different categories. DeAngelo Russell made his return and could eventually cut into LeVert's ballhandling duties, but the latter has shown the ability to contribute all over the floor when his usage allows. He should continue to offer underrated fantasy value at least until Russell works his way back into shape.