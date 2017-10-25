Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss
LeVert collected 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 loss to the Magic.
LeVert has responded positively to his recent promotion into the starting five, posting well-rounded stat-lines in consecutive games. Jeremy Lin (knee) being out for the season opens the door for LeVert and others to see an expanded role, and thus far it's the versatile sophomore who is making the most of this opportunity.
