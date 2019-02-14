LeVert finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 148-139 triple-overtime win over the Cavaliers.

The Nets eased LeVert back from a significant foot injury with 15- and 23-minute cameos off the bench in his first two games back, but he saw his playing-time restriction pushed up a bit Wednesday while moving into a starting role on the wing. While LeVert again shot poorly from the field, it was encouraging to see him fill it up across the board just like it he had earlier in the season before succumbing to the foot issue. The Nets will probably monitor his minutes carefully on some level the rest of the way, but it shouldn't put a notable cap on his fantasy upside. Now that LeVert is back to playing 30 minutes in a starting role, fantasy managers who had been stashing him on the bench or their injured list can probably feel comfortable rolling with him in lineups coming out of the All-Star break.