LeVert is "getting really close" to making his return, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

Earlier in the day, LeVert, himself, implied that he may still be several days away from getting back on the floor, but this latest update implies that his timetable may be moved up. Coach Kenny Atkinson said LeVert took "a lot of contact" at practice Thursday, and he noted that the Nets' performance team believes the guard is essentially "ready to go." LeVert won't be available Thursday against the Knicks, but his next opportunities to play will arrive Saturday in Houston and Monday in Minnesota.