Nets' Caris LeVert: 'Getting really close' to return
LeVert is "getting really close" to making his return, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Earlier in the day, LeVert, himself, implied that he may still be several days away from getting back on the floor, but this latest update implies that his timetable may be moved up. Coach Kenny Atkinson said LeVert took "a lot of contact" at practice Thursday, and he noted that the Nets' performance team believes the guard is essentially "ready to go." LeVert won't be available Thursday against the Knicks, but his next opportunities to play will arrive Saturday in Houston and Monday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.