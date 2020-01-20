LeVert had 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) and six assists in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

LeVert once again came off the bench, but he saw 29 minutes of action -- his most since returning from a lengthy injury absence. His 16 field-goal attempts were the second-most on the team on an afternoon when the Nets were without Kyrie Irving due to a hamstring injury. LeVert's six assists also marked a season high.