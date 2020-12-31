LeVert finished with 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 145-141 victory over the Hawks.

LeVert moved back to the bench with the return of both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The shift resulted in reduced minutes for LeVert who destroyed your field goal percentage, shooting just 4-of-13 from the floor. Despite a significant amount of upside, LeVert is still wildly inconsistent and given the talent he is sharing the floor with, it is hard to see him as anything more than a mid-round asset.