LeVert totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.

LeVert started at shooting guard, handing out a game-high nine assists. Both Kyrie Irving (face) and Joe Harris (rest) were out for this game and so it is certainly not a true reflection on what is to come. However, LeVert is almost certainly going to be a member of the starting five and is seen as a crucial part of what the Nets are doing. He can put up numbers across the board and managers will likely have to part with a pick in the middle rounds if they hope to acquire his services.