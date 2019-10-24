Nets' Caris LeVert: Hits for 20 in OT loss
LeVert scored 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
As expected, Kyrie Irving was the focal point of the offense in his Nets debut. but LeVert was able to provide solid secondary scoring behind the star point guard. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start last year before injuring his foot, and if he can stay healthy this time, LeVert might be able to sustain that success deeper into the season with Irving attracting so much defensive attention.
