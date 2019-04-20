LeVert totaled 25 points (9-18, 3-8 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal over 42 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

LeVert got his first start of the playoffs and did not disappoint. He was outstanding in the Nets' first three games and was inserted into the starting five for his all-around skills and production. The Nets head back to Philly for a win-or-go-home Game 5, and LeVert should be expected to play a big role in that contest.