LeVert finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason victory over the Lakers.

LeVert did most of his damage in the first half, dominating on both ends of the floor. He had been questionable heading into the game with a minor eye concern but he appeared untroubled. LeVert is looking to build on his breakout season and figures to feature heavily in what the Nets' are doing moving forward. He is currently being taken in the middle rounds of most drafts but that could trend up slightly after this performance.