Nets' Caris LeVert: Leads bench with 18 points
LeVert scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 loss to Cleveland.
LeVert has played sparingly as of late, appearing in five games since January 26. On Tuesday, the forward was an efficient 6-of-9 from the floor en route to leading the Brooklyn bench with 18 points. When healthy, LeVert is having a career year, averaging a career high 11.7 points in his second season. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to become a consistent scorer down the stretch.
