LeVert scored a team-high 28 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Knicks.

The 24-year-old scored the final seven points for the Nets in a successful home opener. LeVert has been a force to begin the season, and given the lack of established scoring option on the rest of the Brooklyn roster, he should continue to see heavy usage even after his shooting cools down.