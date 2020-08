LeVert scored a team-high 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Kings.

Despite a threadbare roster, Brooklyn continues to stay ahead of Orlando for the No. 7 seed in the east, and LeVert's ability to fill up the basket and the box score has been a big reason why. In his four games since the restart, he's averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 boards. 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 threes.