LeVert recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-92 Game 3 loss to the Raptors.

LeVert led the team in assists, though he cooled down from Games 1 and 2 where he totaled 26 dimes. He's still struggling with efficiency against the tough Toronto defense, shooting only 16-for-50 in the series.