Coach Steve Nash indicated LeVert (kneecap) could come off the bench once he's healthy, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Nash said the 26-year-old "is clearly a starter" but that he could have more value leading Brooklyn's second unit. LeVert is unavailable for Sunday's preseason opener due to a patellar contusion, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris starting at shooting guard and small forward. The Nets' offense is poised to run through Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the first unit, so LeVert could still provide plenty of fantasy value off the bench if he continues to play heavy minutes.