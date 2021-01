LeVert will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

With Kyrie Irving (personal) sitting out, LeVert will get the nod at point guard in a depleted starting five that also includes Bruce Brown, Taurean Prince, Jeff Green and Jarrett Allen. With both of the Nets' stars out of the lineup, LeVert should be the clear No. 1 offensive option Thursday.