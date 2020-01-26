LeVert totaled 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 victory over the Pistons.

It was another bad outing for the 25-year-old, who is now shooting 33 percent from the field through his last eight games. LeVert has shot poorly since returning from a thumb injury and considering he's a restricted free agent this season, the 25-year-old will have to pick up the slack soon if he wants to maximize his earnings.