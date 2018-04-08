LeVert generated 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, one rebound and three steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.

LeVert turned in one of his trademark efficient efforts off the bench, hitting double digits in the scoring column for the fifth time in the last six games in the process. The 23-year-old has hit or eclipsed 50.0 percent shooting in three of the last five contests, as well, and he's dished out between six and eight assists in four of the last six. That type of well-rounded production kept him relevant in season-long fantasy circles for most of the season, and it renders him a viable DFS play over the final two contests of the campaign.