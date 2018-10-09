LeVert scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Pistons.

With D'Angelo Russell was firing it up from three-point range, LeVert handled primary distribution duties for the Nets -- in fact, no other Brooklyn player had more than three assists on the night. The 24-year-old averaged 4.2 assists a game last season, more than doubling his rookie performance in that category, but that number could rise still further in 2018-19.