LeVert (thumb) said Thursday that he's without a firm timetable to return to game action, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Speaking to reporters for the first time in more than a month, LeVert confirmed that he's gone through contact drills during practice, but he noted that he's yet to play in live scrimmages. LeVert went on to say that he doesn't have a target return date in mind, but at this juncture, it looks as though his recovery will push into the month of January.