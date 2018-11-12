Nets' Caris LeVert: Not on injury report
LeVert is not on the Nets' injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
LeVert tweaked his knee during Saturday's loss to the Warriors, but he downplayed the issue afterward, and the fact that he never landed on the injury report indicates that it's nothing serious.
