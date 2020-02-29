Nets' Caris LeVert: Nursing hand injury
LeVert is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to a right hand contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert picked up the injury in Friday's 141-118 loss to the Hawks. His status figures to be determined closer to game time. Garrett Temple and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would presumably be in line for bigger roles if he ultimately gets ruled out.
