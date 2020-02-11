Nets' Caris LeVert: Off night versus Pacers
LeVert had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Pacers.
LeVert finished with more field-goal attempts than points and twice as many turnovers (six) as assists. It was an ugly outing for the 25-year-old wing, this after he posted a career-high 37 points in Saturday's loss to the Raptors. Those considering LeVert in daily formats heading into Wednesday's rematch versus the Raptors will want to keep tabs on the status of Kyrie Irving (knee).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...