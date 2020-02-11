LeVert had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-105 win over the Pacers.

LeVert finished with more field-goal attempts than points and twice as many turnovers (six) as assists. It was an ugly outing for the 25-year-old wing, this after he posted a career-high 37 points in Saturday's loss to the Raptors. Those considering LeVert in daily formats heading into Wednesday's rematch versus the Raptors will want to keep tabs on the status of Kyrie Irving (knee).