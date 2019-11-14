Nets' Caris LeVert: Out 4-to-6 weeks
LeVert (thumb) is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
LeVert underwent surgery Thursday to repair ligaments in his thumb, and a timetable has been provided. For the duration of LeVert's extended absence, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Garrett Temple could see expanded roles.
