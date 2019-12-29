Nets' Caris LeVert: Out again Monday
LeVert (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert continues to recover from right thumb surgery and will miss his 23rd consecutive contest. Coach Kenny Atkinson indicated earlier in the week the 25-year-old was nearing a return, but he'll have to wait at least until Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks.
