LeVert will not play in Sunday's preseason opener due to a patella contusion, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Without LeVert in the lineup, new head coach Steve Nash will start Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris at the shooting guard and small forward spots. LeVert's next chance to play arrives Friday against the Celtics.
