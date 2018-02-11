LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

LeVert has been cleared of a concussion that he suffered on Tuesday but is still dealing with a right knee sprain. Look for Allen Crabbe -- who lead the Nets in scoring on Saturday with 28 points (10-24 FT, 8-18 3Pt) across 44 minutes -- to continue to see an uptick in action with LeVert sidelined.