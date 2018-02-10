LeVert (knee/concussion), who has been ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, has passed concussion protocol, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Despite recovering from his concussion, LeVert is still dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of Saturday's tilt. As a result, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue being the main beneficiaries of his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories