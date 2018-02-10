Nets' Caris LeVert: Out of concussion protocol
LeVert (knee/concussion), who has been ruled out of Saturday's contest against the Pelicans, has passed concussion protocol, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Despite recovering from his concussion, LeVert is still dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of Saturday's tilt. As a result, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue being the main beneficiaries of his absence.
