LeVert underwent surgery Thursday to repair ligaments in his right thumb, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This comes after LeVert visited with a hand specialist Wednesday, who confirmed the forward was dealing with ligament damage. While the Nets have yet to provide a timetable for his return, Charania reports that LeVert is slated to miss several weeks. Garrett Temple, who started in his place against the Jazz on Tuesday, figures to be the biggest beneficiary of LeVert's extended absence. The Nets also signed Iman Shumpert on Wednesday to provide added depth on the wing.