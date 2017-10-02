Nets' Caris LeVert: Out Tuesday with ankle sprain
LeVert is dealing with a sprained right ankle and has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Knicks.
It's unclear exactly when LeVert suffered the injury, but since it's only the preseason, the Nets won't take any risks and they'll hold him out. LeVert's next opportunity to see the court will be Thursday against the Heat, though he'll likely need to put in a full practice Wednesday in order to get the green light. Allen Crabbe (ankle) is also out, meaning DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris will likely be the top two small forwards.
