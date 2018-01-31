Nets' Caris LeVert: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers
LeVert (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
LeVert is set to miss a third consecutive game, as he's yet to shake a lingering groin injury that he aggravated late last week. Look for Joe Harris and Nik Stauskas to potentially pick up more minutes with LeVert out, while two-way player James Webb surprisingly picked up 22 minutes off the bench the last time out and could see added playing time as well. LeVert's next shot to play will be Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...