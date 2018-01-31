LeVert (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

LeVert is set to miss a third consecutive game, as he's yet to shake a lingering groin injury that he aggravated late last week. Look for Joe Harris and Nik Stauskas to potentially pick up more minutes with LeVert out, while two-way player James Webb surprisingly picked up 22 minutes off the bench the last time out and could see added playing time as well. LeVert's next shot to play will be Friday against the Lakers.