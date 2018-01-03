Nets' Caris LeVert: Out Wednesday vs. Timberwolves
LeVert (groin) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
LeVert was given a doubtful designation coming into Wednesday's contest, so this was the expected move all along. DeMarre Carroll (ribs), who was previously questionable, will play Wednesday and could see a few more minutes with LeVert out. Along with Carroll, guys like Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris should pick up added playing time on the wing as well. LeVert's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Celtics, giving him roughly three more days off for rest and recovery.
