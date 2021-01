LeVert recorded 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound in a 130-96 win versus Utah on Tuesday.

LeVert provided his best production during the middle quarters. It was there when he scored a total of 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across just 12 minutes. His performance helped the team's bench keep pace with its starters, which will be expected more while Kevin Durant (COVID-19) is out.