LeVert scored 28 points (12-29 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with 11 assists, five steals and four rebounds across 38 minutes in a 116-111 overtime loss to Memphis on Monday.

As expected with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant resting Monday, LeVert was the go-to guy for the Nets as he scored 15 points in the second half, and added all five of Brooklyn's points in overtime. LeVert saw his most shot attempts since a start against Portland in the bubble and was the primary option on offense when the game was close late, taking all three of Brooklyn's field-goal attempts to close the fourth quarter, the first of which gave the Nets the lead. This was LeVert's first start of the year with the two Nets' stars resting and with guard Spencer Dinwiddie missing the rest of the season due to injury, could see himself working back into a starting role going forward.