LeVert will attend summer league, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 23-year-old is coming off a solid sophomore season in the league, averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 26.3 minutes per game. His trajectory appears to be on the rise, but with Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll still on the books next season, there's no guarantee that LeVert will be given high-end minutes to begin the 2018-19 season. Even still, he'll be worth considering in standard-sized leagues as a breakout candidate who could end up having a very productive back half of the season when, and if, the Nets decide to roll with their younger talent.