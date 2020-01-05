Nets' Caris LeVert: Plays 16 minutes off bench
LeVert made his return from injury Saturday night against Toronto, finishing with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 16 minutes.
It was LeVert's first action in nearly two months, as he last played back on Nov. 10 against the Suns. The Nets brought him off the bench, but considering he started every game in which he played prior to the injury, LeVert figures to move back into the starting lineup in the near future.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.