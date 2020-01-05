LeVert made his return from injury Saturday night against Toronto, finishing with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist in 16 minutes.

It was LeVert's first action in nearly two months, as he last played back on Nov. 10 against the Suns. The Nets brought him off the bench, but considering he started every game in which he played prior to the injury, LeVert figures to move back into the starting lineup in the near future.