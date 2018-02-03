LeVert played 18 minutes and had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT) to go with two rebounds and an assist in Friday's loss to the Lakers.

LeVert returned after missing the previous three contests and didn't appear overly comfortable, as he turned the ball over four times, his highest total since Jan. 13. LeVert will likely see his playing time increase gradually over the next few games after he averaged 26.0 minutes per game in the month of January.