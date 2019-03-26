Nets' Caris LeVert: Plays well in Monday's loss
LeVert tallied 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 148-144 loss to Portland.
LeVert had one of his better games since returning from injury, ending with 16 points and seven assists in 24 minutes. He has struggled during his time post-injury, his fast start to the season seeming like a lifetime ago. The Nets will be hoping this might be a sign of things to come as they push for that elusive playoff spot. LeVert has not been a standard league player over the past few weeks but could be considered if you need to stream someone in later in the week.
