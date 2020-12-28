LeVert recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against the Hornets.

LeVert had all sorts of problems with his shot and only scored 10 points, but he still provided value off the bench due to his ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. He might be in line for a bigger role Monday against the Grizzlies due to Spencer Dinwiddie's knee injury, and that might push LeVert to the starting lineup for the first time in 2020-21.