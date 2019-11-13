The Nets fear LeVert has ligament damage in his right thumb, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LeVert injured his thumb over the weekend and missed Tuesday's game against the Jazz as a result. While he was initially diagnosed with a sprain, it appears he could be dealing with a more serious issue and will visit a specialist in the coming days to undergo further evaluation. The fact that the Nets signed Iman Shumpert on Wednesday suggests the team could be bracing for an extended absence from LeVert.