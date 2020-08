LeVert recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-118 loss to the Magic.

LeVert paced the Nets in shot attempts and assists during the opener, which isn't too surprising given the state of the team. It was a solid performance, though not particularly efficient, and he had four turnovers. He'll look to clean things up a bit Sunday against the Wizards.