LeVert amassed 23 points (11-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage loss to the Jazz.

LeVert continues to carry a massive load offensively as the team's top option. He could potentially be faced with a difficult matchup if Jonathan Isaac (knee) suits up and covers him in Friday's bout versus the Magic. Nevertheless, Isaac may still have a minutes limit and may not even draw the assignment of guarding LeVert. With as many minutes and touches as he is likely to get going forward, he'll probably make for a strong option for fantasy purposes.